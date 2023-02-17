Alexis Saelemaekers, AC Milan winger, gave a long interview to the microphones of ‘dhnet.be’: here’s what the Belgian said

Enrico Ianuario

Interviewed by ‘dhnet.be‘, Alexis Saelemaekers spoke of Milan and not only. These are his statements.

On his arrival at Milanello: “I was still a kid when I arrived and I became a man in Milan. I work every day with people who have a lot of experience and skills in their field, this makes you grow faster”.

On how you understand when you become a man: “It’s a combination of things. When you play in big competitions like the Champions League, it forces you to grow very quickly. You don’t have the chance to make mistakes. At Anderlecht, I was a son of the club and they passed on some youthful sins to me. Also Many things have changed in my private life. This helps me a lot in my daily life.”

Which team does your girlfriend support?: “Milan obviously, otherwise there would be a problem.”

Saelemaekers on team collapse: “The World Cup was a factor. We recovered players who were late in preparing and we played most of the friendlies with a team far from the standards. And we lost almost all the games. This gets into your head and you go back to the league with a negative vision. But we have to get back up and play every game to the fullest. Nothing is lost this season yet.”

About the Champions League: “We have the ability to go to the final. We play in Milan and we don’t have to limit ourselves. Otherwise there is no point in playing against Tottenham. We are very ambitious and this is normal in a club as demanding as Milan.”

On Morata’s goal error last season: “I had the hardest moment after a match. I made a small tactical mistake which cost us a goal from Morata (1-1 in September 2021). All the fans supported me. It’s not easy when 200,000 people send you messages hate speech on social networks. Staying mentally strong isn’t easy at a time like this. But it just shows how much they love the club. And how much they love me too, because they want the best from me. It teaches you a lesson: you never do the same again mistake. The fans have a responsibility in this learning process.” See also Lionel Messi: see the goal with which he puts Argentina to win, from crack

Saelemaekers on criticism: “Some people get help, but I’ve internalized a lot. I’ve tried to show that it didn’t hit me, even if it did. It hit me, but you have to try to forget as soon as possible and manage your emotions well”.

On using Benoit Paire to manage emotions: “No, no (laughs). I met him last summer in the south of France. A childhood friend became a coach at Patrick Mouratoglou’s academy near Antibes. I was on vacation in that area and wanted to train. He suggested that I come to the academy and I could have a session with Benoît Paire, who was also there. We got along well and we also played a doubles match which I won with Benoît against Patrick Mouratoglou and a friend of mine. So I haven’t had a tantrum from Benoît (laughs)”.

About golf: “Yes, that’s right. It’s a sport that calms me down. When you get on the pitch, you get away from all the pressure. You have to be very focused and sometimes that’s what I lack in football. It adds another string to my bow “.

Saelemaekers on De Ketelaere: “When you join the team and you have a difficult time, the fans start criticizing. It happened to me too, but Charles will come out strengthened. I’m not worried about him. You can see that he has all the qualities for the top level. He will gain confidence and he will make his way little by little. I am convinced that we will soon see the great Charles, the one we know in Belgium”. See also Harry Styles: what happened in the meeting between the IDRD, the clubs and Dimayor?

On Origi and Vranckx: “Yes, but I have to admit that I arrived at a time when Milan weren’t doing very well. They arrived as reigning champions, in a well-established team. It’s more difficult to fit in. When I arrived in January 2020, the team didn’t it was so good and there was obviously more space. But Charles, Divock and Aster will adapt to Italian football, which has its particularities. I try to help them on a daily basis. For example, I helped Charles find his apartment. But my advice the greatest is to learn Italian as soon as possible. Here everything is done in this language. Even in the city it is not always easy to find people who speak English. The problem is that in the locker room there is a large group of about ten people who speak French. If this had happened when I arrived, I probably still wouldn’t speak Italian”.

Saelemaekers on goals and assists: “I have to balance the team and I have many defensive duties. I do a lot of racing and it’s not always easy to have the energy for the last move. This lucidity is a point of work in training, even if I know the coach is happy with my contribution”.

About being selfish: “I have the mentality of always wanting to help the team. I will always make the necessary runs. I don’t care if it shows or not for the fullbacks. As long as we win and the coach likes it, I will continue to do it.” See also Mancini accepts the giant Tapir with a smile: "I deserved it"

Saelemaekers on Giroud: “Yes, I often watch him in training. It’s impressive to see how he keeps his composure in front of goal. We have different roles on the pitch, but I learn from him. Sometimes I tease him by saying that at my age he still played in the lower areas of the French football (ed: Giroud played for Tours in Ligue 2 at the age of 23), but I have immense respect for his career. He always believed in himself when many doubted. And here he is, the top scorer in the history of Les Bleus. too often he is denigrated and this saddens me. I am happy to say that he has become a true friend because he is a nice person, with a lot of humility. We even spent part of the holidays together. Our faith also brings us closer and we regularly talk about religion. Olivier it’s important to me, it helps me on a daily basis.”

On Messias: “It’s important for the coach to have two competitive players who can give the team a boost per hour. It’s hard to accept at the beginning, but he explains why you hardly ever play the full 90 minutes. Messias and I respect each other He is much more reserved. He doesn’t talk much, even with the rest of the group. But in Milan we are a family and there is no tension or hatred.” De Ketelaere, now Diaz’s deputy but Milan are also betting on him for the future.