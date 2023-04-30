Saelemaekers made statements to DAZN after Milan’s draw against Roma
Alexis Saelemaekers made statements to the microphones of DAZN after the draw achieved by Milan against Roma.
On the goal scored: “An important goal, but the team is more important. Too bad we didn’t get the three points because they were very important to us. We’re going out like this, happy for the point, but we needed three points. But come on, let’s focus now on the end of the season”.
April 29, 2023 (change April 29, 2023 | 21:16)
