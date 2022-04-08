Giroud encourages him: “Alexis is a talent and I respect him. I’m also here to teach young people how to overcome bad times”

Against Torino he could return to being the owner, after a period spent more on the bench than on the pitch. Alexis Saelemaekers, however, only looks ahead: “It’s never nice to play a little, but sometimes less positive moments happen – he tells ElevenSports.be -. The choices are made by Pioli, I remain focused and confident to be ready when I have the my chance. The coach has to manage a group according to the match, we are first in the standings and I have to accept the competition. I can only do my best to regain the starting position “.

Milan are in full swing to win the Scudetto, the Belgian tries to ease the tension: “We don’t feel the pressure, we have to continue like this and we’ll see what happens. We have to give 200% to try to collect something, since it’s two years that we are doing well and we deserve to be where we are. ” Finally the relationship with Giroud: “He is an incredible person, I try to learn as much as possible from him every day because he is a model to follow for me and for young people. He has everything, even from the point of view of mentality. I respect him a lot for what he did and what he is doing “. See also Football is overanalyzed (Último tango, opinion)

Giroud – The Frenchman, interviewed by the same provider, reciprocates: “Alexis knows what I think, all the esteem I have for him and for the talent he is. We are a group in which there is a good chemistry between the youngest and the most experienced players. . I am also here to be a brother that the youngest can count on. It is important to have children with their heads on their shoulders and who are already mature enough at their age, such as Saelemaekers “. On the arrival at Milan: “I was helped in the setting by the French speakers. Besides, I am a rather sociable person, so we socialized well, we have the same way of thinking. My adaptation was favored by all this”.

Giroud seems to bring out the best in difficult times: “If things don’t go well, you can feel sorry for yourself or have a winning reaction and overcome difficulties. This is a bit of my trademark, these things reinforce the character. I try to pass this on to others to make it clear that it is important to have the technical qualities, but also the steel mind to face difficult moments. There was a period in which I did not score and I had less positive votes in the newspapers . It’s not something I watch a lot, but it’s things that come to our ears anyway. It’s part of the game. I’m 35 years old, I’m quite experienced and I know that in these moments you just have to stay focused. The key thing is to be decisive in the game. important moments for the team. Finally, a joke about Ibrahimovic: “It’s incredible. His career, his longevity, his determination to remain at the highest levels, the desire to do more and more, is extraordinary for a 40-year-old player. In 5 years I don’t know if my knees, my ankles and my back will allow me to score again. So great respect for Ibra “. See also The most valuable footballers who do not play in European football

