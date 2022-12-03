During his meeting with the Minister of Economy and Planning, Samir Said, at the Carthage Palace, Saeed stressed that “in light of the preparation of the draft finance law for the year 2023, it is necessary to take choices based on what was stated in the constitution regarding a fair distribution of wealth on the basis of social justice,” as stated in a video clip. It was published by the Presidency of the Republic of Tunisia on its official Facebook page.

The president revealed that “the state will recover funds in the next few days that were related to cases that have not been decided for 10 years,” after the decree related to criminal reconciliation was drawn up, in addition to “recovering part of the looted funds.”

Saeed explained that “the state accepts reconciliation with those who are ready to do so within the framework of the law.”

The Tunisian president said: “Today we are determined to fulfill the people’s will for a decent life, and among the most important principles on which the economy and planning must be based is responding to the Tunisian people’s demands for justice, freedom and national dignity.”

“The upcoming economic and social plans must be prepared according to the requirements of the Tunisian people,” he added.

Saeed stressed during the meeting that “the human self is not just a number placed in a table, but rather has rights stipulated in the constitution and legitimate demands, and our responsibility before God and before the people is to respond to these demands, and that these demands can only be achieved in light of the fair distribution of wealth and in He also kept chasing the corrupt.

He stressed that “any choice must have a social dimension that falls within the framework of the Tunisian people’s demands, especially after the state’s coffers have been emptied by those who claim today that they want salvation, and the Tunisian people are the ones who want salvation from them.”