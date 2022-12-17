On Saturday morning, Saeed cast his vote in the elections for members of the Assembly of the Representatives of the People, in the state of Ariana.

The Tunisian president called on the people “not to miss this historic opportunity and to appeal to their consciences to recover their legitimate rights to justice and freedom,” stressing that only they, “with their free choice and awareness of all challenges, are able to move forward to make a new history for our country.”

He added, “Those who will be elected today or in a second round should remember that they will remain under the supervision of their voters. If they disavow those who elected them and do not work honestly in order to achieve what they promised, then their mandate can be withdrawn as stipulated in the electoral law,” according to the “Tunis Africa News Agency.” .

The most prominent of Saeed’s statements:

Let sovereignty be for the people to achieve freedom and dignity and to consolidate the sovereignty of Tunisia so that laws are issued by the next parliament expressing the desires and aspirations of our people for glory, freedom and dignity.

Today represents a historic date before the election of the members of the Council of Regions and Regions, so that the Tunisians will be in time with history, to work for a break with those who plundered the country and set themselves up as guardians of the Tunisian people, using an outdated ballot, as experience has proven.

Today is historic by all standards, it was identified and respected despite all the obstacles and masks that some in the media wore and presented themselves as being in the path but outside the path of correction and outside July 25 of 2021.

He called on Tunisians to resort only to their consciences and not be deceived by the discourse of those he described as “skeptics”, whom he said “put masks on your faces and slipped into your ranks.”

Today, a new history will be made for Tunisia.. A history in which all Tunisians live free, and each one of them finds his right to his homeland and to education, health, transportation and social security, which represent the demands of Tunisians that must be fulfilled in the next council before the elections for the second council related to the elections of the Council of Regions and Regions.

And the Tunisian Elections Authority had confirmed that all polling stations were opened at the legal time by 100 percent.

According to the commission, exceptional dates have been approved for voting by reducing or extending it in some states.