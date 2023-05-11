During the National Security Council meeting that dealt with the attack that targeted the Jewish synagogue in Djerba, the Tunisian president stressed that “it is not the first time that al-Ghariba has been targeted or attempted,” praising the “vigilance of the armed security and military forces” in preventing the attacker from reaching the synagogue.

Saeed continued, “The aim of the attack on Tuesday night is to destabilize, but they will not be able to do that,” indicating that there is a “state and institutions” and that the Tunisian people “know very well the plans of the criminals.”

And he added, “Our state is strong with its institutions, its armed military and security forces, and its conscious and vigilant people, and whoever works to question the capabilities of the state is delusional. Our doubts will not infiltrate anyone, neither at home nor abroad, and we will continue to respond to the people’s demands to create a new history for Tunisia.” .

He also stressed that “Tunisia is the land of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and it will always remain the dear green Tunisia, which no criminal who wants to attack it or harm its security will be able to attack.”

The death toll from the Djerba synagogue attack rose

The death toll from the attack on the Ghriba synagogue in Djerba during the annual Jewish pilgrimage ceremony has risen to five, TAP reported on Wednesday.

Among the dead were two Jewish visitors and three Tunisian policemen.

The news agency quoted a medical official as saying that a police guard died of his injuries following the attack on Tuesday.

Four other injured members of the security forces were taken to the hospital in Djerba, one of them in critical condition, according to the agency.

The Tunisian Foreign Ministry said that the two killed civilians were a 42-year-old French citizen and a 30-year-old Tunisian.