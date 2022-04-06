Al Ain (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan A member of the Executive Council is obligated to offer condolences on the death of the late Moza bint Rabie Al Darmaki to her two sons, Saif and Hamad bin Ali Al Dabaa Al Darmaki, at the Condolence Council in Al Hili District.

Theyab bin Zayed offering condolences

Sheikh Al Murr bin Juma Al Maktoum and a number of sheikhs and state officials also offered condolences. They expressed their sincere condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy on her, dwell in his vast gardens, and inspire her family and relatives patience and solace.