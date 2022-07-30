In detail, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry summoned the US Chargé d’Affairs in Tunisia, Natasha Francesci, to protest officially against US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s statements in which he criticized the political track in Tunisia.

Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Al-Jarandi told the Chargé d’Affairs that Tunisia was very surprised by these statements, which he described as not reflecting the reality of the situation in Tunisia.

Al-Jarandi considered the US position an “unacceptable interference in the internal national affairs” and does not reflect the friendly ties that unite the two countries.

It is noteworthy that Tunisia recently held a referendum on the new draft constitution, and it was approved.

Said: Tunisia is a free, independent and sovereign country

On the same level, Tunisian President Kais Saied affirmed that Tunisia is a free, independent and sovereign country.

During his meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Al-Jarandi, Saeed stressed the independence of the national decision, and his rejection of any form of interference in Tunisian affairs.