Al Ain (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Mediclinic Al Ain Hospital, participated in the “Earth Hour” event in the presence of Philip Taylor, Director of Mediclinic Hospitals in the Al Ain region.

His Excellency said: Participation in the Earth Hour event is a translation of the vision of the wise leadership and the achievement of the objectives of the UAE clean energy strategy, to transform our beloved country into a global center for clean energy, green economy and sustainable development.

He added that the UAE aims to raise awareness of various environmental issues, by adopting and launching many initiatives and projects aimed at increasing awareness of the importance of rational consumption and preservation of resources. He called on all individuals, institutions and departments to enhance awareness of the phenomenon of global warming, and to participate in Earth Hour activities to support the pioneering role of our beloved country and its tireless efforts in supporting the process of sustainable development in the country and the world.