Al Ain (WAM)

The Inline Skating Sports Federation held its fifth meeting for the year 2023, headed by His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Council of the Inline Skating Sports Federation, President of the Arab Federation of Inline Skating Sports.

The meeting was attended by Counselor Ahmed Salem Soudin, First Vice President of the Federation, Muhammad Khalifa Al Darmaki, Second Vice President of the Federation, and members of the Board of Directors: Saeed Muhammad Al-Dahmani, Muhammad Yaqoub, Khawla Ismail Al-Hammadi, and Maryam Al-Mansouri.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan welcomed the members, thanking them for their efforts made during the past period, which witnessed diligent work, which contributed to putting the game on the right track and improving it for the better, especially since the activity of the sport of roller skating. It has begun to grow positively in the country, through organizing local tournaments and hosting international tournaments that receive great follow-up and interest from game fans in various countries of the world.

During the meeting, the Board of Directors discussed a number of agendas on its agenda, most notably the move to the federation’s new headquarters in the city of Al Ain, the adoption of the administrative regulations for organizing the federation’s work to keep pace with the systems and governance of the work of sports federations in the country, and it approved the federation’s general strategic plan, specified for ten years. In addition to approving the preparation of a guide to licensing clubs and training centers for the game.

The Council reviewed a set of reports on a number of local, regional and international tournaments, some of which were organized during the last period, and others are expected to be held in the coming period.

The meeting also discussed the steps and procedures for the federation to join the International Federation of the Game and the UAE National Olympic Committee, and the outcomes of communication with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, regarding spreading the game among the emirate’s school students and the efforts made in this regard, aimed at expanding the umbrella of game practitioners.

Regarding the launch of the federation’s official website, the Board of Directors, headed by His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, officially approved the launch of the website, after all its arrangements have been completed, to be the federation’s official portal for revealing its activities, programs, championships, and communication channels with external parties.