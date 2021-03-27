Al Ain (WAM)

Under the patronage and presence of His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, and in line with the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, “may God protect him”, in 2021 in the UAE, “the year of fifty” .. UAE50 », through which he traveled 50 kilometers in the city of Al Ain, forming a plaque bearing the phrase“ UAE50 ”, passing through the landmarks of Al Ain.

His Excellency said on this occasion: Cycling reinforces our commitment again to building a better future, by spreading awareness, enhancing communication among community members, encouraging physical activities and adopting a healthy lifestyle, as well as promoting various sporting activities and events that are held in Al Ain.

Members of the Al Ain Cycling Team praised His Excellency’s role and support for all sporting activities in Al Ain.

In conclusion, the Al Ain Cycling Team gave its honorary presidency to His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, in honor of his effective role and contributions in various fields.