eye (wam)

His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan offered condolences on the death of the late Humaid Abdullah Salem Saeed Al Shamsi, to his children and relatives during his visit to the mourning majlis in Al Khabisi Majlis in Al Ain, in the presence of His Excellency Ali Khalifa Ahmed Al Qamzi.

His Excellency expressed his sincere condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy on him, dwell him in His spacious gardens, and inspire his family and relatives patience and solace.