The winner of the Federal National Council elections in its fifth session in 2023, Sheikh Saeed bin Surur Al Sharqi, recorded the highest number of votes among the 20 winners of membership in the National Council, with 8,985 votes.

While voters welcomed his victory with chants and celebrations expressing their joy at their candidate joining the National Council in its current session.

Sheikh Saeed bin Suroor Al Sharqi said: “I am happy with the amount of love and support provided to me by the Electoral Commission in the Emirate of Fujairah throughout my candidacy journey in the National Council elections, as my meetings with them were very fruitful, and I will be the best representative of their aspirations and suggestions to the Council, and I pledge to be a voice that reflects all your needs for industry leaders.” the decision”.

For her part, the winner in the Emirate of Fujairah, Aisha Khamis Al Dhanhani, recorded 1,009 votes from the Electoral College, making it the highest percentage among the female candidates for the National Council in the Emirate of Fujairah. Her electoral goals included education, health, fishermen, fisheries, solidarity, and effective communication. She also placed positive citizenship on the pyramid of values ​​in her electoral program, then equality and transparency. She promised to support the issue of women’s empowerment, as Al-Dhanhani believes that women have an effective role in society, as they are an essential partner in sustainable development. For the community.

In addition, the Eastern Region election centers witnessed an influx of voters from senior citizens, people of determination, and youth, since the start of voting in person during the main day of the National Council elections, in light of distinguished organizational procedures carried out by the committees organizing the elections, which were characterized by ease and facilitation for voters.

The committees witnessed an intense turnout from voters who preferred to participate in person during the main day, to live the atmosphere of the national wedding and be part of it, by electing their representatives from the National Council candidates in the Emirate of Fujairah and the Eastern Region.

The head of the Emirate of Fujairah Committee for National Council Elections, Major General Mohammed Al Kaabi, confirmed to Emirates Al-Youm that the electoral process passed with complete ease and ease on the last day of the elections, as it only took a few minutes to complete the electoral process.

He stated that the voting process on the last day went smoothly and did not witness any obstacles, due to the digital structure that contributed to facilitating the voting process in terms of the availability of 35 voting machines for the Fujairah Emirate Committee, including 20 machines in the exhibition center in Fujairah, and 15 machines in the exhibition center in Dibba Al-Fujairah. Pointing out that a number of machines have been allocated to people of determination, in addition to assigning a team of volunteers to assist senior citizens and people of determination in completing the voting process.

For his part, the head of the Fujairah Electoral Center, Dr. Ali bin Ajif Al Zaabi, said that the Fujairah Center received voters during the main day from its opening during the morning hours until just before the end of voting, stressing that the electoral process took place smoothly and quickly.