Sharjah (WAM)

Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler in Khor Fakkan, witnessed the Kalba Beach Games tournament on its second day, which included holding matches in the various games of the tournament, which continues until November 24, with the presence of a large audience and interaction from the players.

The competitions were also attended by Abdul Malik Muhammad Jani, Vice President of the Council and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, and a number of sports figures, representatives of federations, sports clubs, government departments and institutions, sponsors, and media representatives.

Today’s competitions included 3 football matches and jiu-jitsu competitions, with the participation of 550 cubs and buds players, crowning the winners of various weights, numbering 118 winners of gold, silver and bronze medals.

Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi crowned the winners, in the presence of Dr. Yasser Omar Al Dokhi, Director of the Course, and Hanadi Al Kabouri, Executive Director of the Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club.

The second day also witnessed 3×3 basketball competitions with 15 matches for the men’s category, as well as 11 volleyball matches in the first group for the men’s and women’s categories.