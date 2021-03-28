Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler’s Office in Khor Fakkan, inaugurated yesterday evening the activities of the Sharjah Heritage Days in the heritage area of ​​Khorfakkan, under the slogan «Cultural Heritage brings us together», where the activities will continue until April 3, in light of adherence to all instructions and guidelines And preventive and precautionary measures for the health and safety of everyone.

Comprehensive tour

Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, accompanied by Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, President of the Sharjah Heritage Institute, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Organizing Sharjah Heritage Days, toured the attendees in various parts of the heritage area, and viewed the activities, crafts and heritage components that embody the history of Khorfakkan with its various environments and heritage components that symbolize the local home. Al-Jabali, Bahari and Agricultural, professions and handicrafts, the popular market, women’s crafts, popular foods and sweets, and various pottery and heritage collections that summarize the history of the city.

Celebrating heritage

The launch included a program full of events and activities, including various artistic performances to the rhythm of the Emirati heritage of the Sharjah National Band of the Sharjah Heritage Institute, and dancing art paintings by the Macedonia Artistic Troupe. Imaginary cities that rise to the mountains of glory, high with their banners, proud of their history, glittering with their beauty, this heritage connects a past that had a full impact on what has become the state of civilization and nobility, so every spot in the world clings to a thread, linking it to its history and heritage, as it is the nucleus of its present and the seed of its growth.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Muslim said: We arrive today in the city of Khorfakkan, where the meeting with Khorfakkan, its people and its heritage is renewed, and we continue our celebrations and activities in Sharjah Heritage Days in light of the increase in activities in quantity and quality, in a way that contributes to the perpetuation of the renaissance of heritage and its transmission between new generations in an epic of communication and interaction of the past and the present .

The opening was attended by Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, Khamis Salem Al Suwaidi, Head of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, Dr. Rashid Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Municipal Council in Khorfakkan, and Engineer Fawzia Al Qadi, Director of Khorfakkan Municipality.

Agricultural life

On the other hand, the model of agricultural life is presented in the activities of the “Sharjah Heritage Days”, in front of the visitors, the living of the past, which was not easy, and that picking the fruits required a lot of patience and wisdom.

In a dry environment dominated by the extension of the desert and the coasts that suggest the sea as a destination for livelihood, oases and farms shone near water sources, as in Al-Ain, Liwa, Al-Dhaid and Kalba, or in the high mountains where waiting, and hope for rain, as in Ras Al-Khaimah and Fujairah.

Thus, an agricultural environment was formed that has a heritage that can be told, handicrafts and methods of preserving food, and an irrigation system for distributing water, which foreign researchers considered the pride of the people of this country. From simplicity, depth is born, and from distress and distress, the vulva appears, and fatigue produces dates, honey and happiness.

The yazra or the ox pump was a means of extracting water from deep wells, and to a later degree, we find the so-called Manzfa, both of which are means of raising water and pouring it into the aflaj that are constructed in an engineering form that is described as miraculous, because it saves water from leakage and evaporation and facilitates its flow and distribution to irrigate crops. When a person succeeds in distributing water to quench the thirst of plants, he moves to making tools and everything that facilitates cultivating the land and picking fruits.