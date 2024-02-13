Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, stressed that the transition to renewable energy is reshaping the dynamics of global power, pointing out the importance of transforming challenges in the energy sector into opportunities to achieve more green transformation and sustainable development and spread the benefits to everyone. This came during the keynote speech he delivered under the title “Global Transformations in the Future of the Energy Sector” within the activities of the World Government Summit 2024.

Al Tayer said: “The World Government Summit, which is held under the slogan (Foreseeing the Governments of the Future), has become a distinguished global event that brings together thought leaders, global experts and decision-makers from all over the world to participate and contribute to developing the tools, policies and models that are considered necessary in forming future governments.”

He added: “Foreseeing the future is present in the thought of the wise leadership, and an essential component of government plans and strategies. The sound vision of the wise leadership was and still is the main factor in the leadership of the United Arab Emirates in various fields, including the global transformation in the energy sector through increasing reliance on energy sources.” Clean and renewable energy, and this trend is based on the need to protect the environment and confront climate change, in light of the low costs of renewable energy technologies, which enables them to compete with traditional fossil fuels at the same time.”

He stressed that “it is important to transform these challenges into opportunities to achieve more green transformation and sustainable development and spread the benefits to everyone.”

Al Tayer said: “The shift to renewable energy is reshaping global power dynamics, as countries rich in renewable energy resources, such as countries rich in solar energy in the Middle East and countries rich in wind in Northern Europe, are gaining strategic importance in the global energy scene and contributing to reducing the cost of energy.” For consumers. Energy storage is also a major trend in the energy transition. “Advancements in battery storage, as well as other technologies such as pumped hydro storage and grid-scale energy storage, play a critical role in enabling the integration of renewable energy into grids.”

Saeed Al Tayer:

• Foreseeing the future is present in the thought of wise leadership, and an essential component of government plans and strategies.

• The transition to renewable energy is reshaping global power dynamics.