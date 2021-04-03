His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, inspected the workflow of the fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex with a capacity of 950 megawatts and investments amounting to 15.78 billion dirhams, according to the independent product system as well as the construction works of the private visitor center Same stage.

During a tour accompanied by a number of Dubai Electricity and Water officials, Al Tayer learned about the progress of construction work in this strategic project, after the completion rate of the concentrated solar power tower unit reached about 87%.

The fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex is the largest investment project in one location in the world that combines the two technologies of concentrated solar energy and solar photovoltaic energy according to an independent product system, with a capacity of 950 megawatts.

This phase will depend on concentrated solar energy with a capacity of 700 megawatts, using a 600-megawatt parabolic system, a 100-megawatt concentrated solar power tower technology and 250 megawatts of solar photovoltaic energy.

Upon completion, it will be one of the largest solar energy storage projects in the world for a period of 15 hours, allowing 24-hour energy availability .. This phase will provide clean energy for 320,000 homes, and will contribute to reducing 1.6 million tons of carbon emissions annually.