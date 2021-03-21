Dubai (WAM)

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) affirmed that the authority adopts an integrated strategy to raise awareness of the importance of rationalizing consumption and involving all customers and community members in efforts to protect the environment and preserve natural resources.

His Excellency said – in a statement on the occasion of the World Water Day, which falls on March 22 of each year and is held this year under the slogan “Valuing Water” – the authority is guided in all its strategies by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Allah », to build a more sustainable environment in line with the 17 sustainable development goals adopted by the United Nations for the year 2030, and the energy and water demand management strategy, which aims to reduce electricity and water consumption by 30% by 2030.

He pointed out that the authority’s efforts in spreading awareness about the importance of rationalizing consumption have resulted in significant savings over the past years, and the rationalization programs and initiatives launched by the authority between 2009 and 2020 achieved cumulative savings within the target groups amounting to 2.6 terawatt hours of electricity and 8.5 billion gallons of water. , Equivalent to saving one billion and 508 million dirhams, and reducing one million and 136 thousand tons of carbon emissions, in addition to that, the authority harnesses the latest disruptive technologies and techniques of the fourth industrial revolution to provide smart and innovative services that facilitate the lives of customers, and help them raise the efficiency of their consumption of electricity and water and reduce waste and waste And detect leaks immediately and deal with malfunctions without referring to the authority.

His Excellency explained that the authority launched, in this context, the smart response service to technical reports for electricity and water and the “Notification of High Water Consumption” service, which since its launch until the end of February 2021, has contributed to achieving savings of more than 3 billion and 700 million gallons of water and savings for customers. More than 204 million dirhams. On the occasion of World Water Day, His Excellency renewed the call for all customers to benefit from the authority’s rationalization initiatives and smart services to ensure a brighter future for future generations.