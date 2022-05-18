Fujairah (Union)





Sheikh Saeed bin Suroor Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State – may God protect him – will proceed with his insightful vision and his acclaimed sophistication to always be the best in the world in various fields. economic and social, and for its future to be more advanced and bright on various levels.

He said: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, an inspiring leader, takes from the school of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace, the compass and reference for the present and the future, and from the visions and foresight of the late Sheikh Khalifa, may God have mercy on him, as a beacon that lights him The way to start a new page in the history of the UAE, to strengthen its economic and development leadership.