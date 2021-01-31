Fujairah (Al Ittihad)

Sheikh Saeed bin Suroor Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, appreciated the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to amend some provisions related to the executive regulations of the Federal Law regarding nationality and passports, according to which the Cabinet approved granting citizenship Emirati investors, professionals, talents and their families.

Sheikh Saeed Al-Sharqi said that granting citizenship to the aforementioned competencies confirms the interest the country’s wise leadership attaches to achieving the future vision in preparation for the next fifty years, and to benefit from those with competencies and rare specializations in the scientific, technical, medical, economic, cultural and artistic fields, so that the UAE is among the best countries in the world In terms of economic and social development.

The head of the Fujairah Chamber added that the United Arab Emirates, thanks to the vision of its leadership towards foreseeing the future, has become one of the most known countries in the world with its race against time.