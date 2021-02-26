Syed Hajjar (Abu Dhabi)

Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalaf Al-Otaiba, one of the first pioneers in Abu Dhabi .. He accompanied the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, since his youth and in the beginnings of his rule of Al Ain, as he witnessed the beginnings of the development of the United Arab Emirates, and contributed significantly to the situation The first block of the economic renaissance achieved by the state over decades, and he held positions, including Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chairman of the Federation of Emirates Chambers, and former President of the Federation of Chambers of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and he is described as a city memory and a state archive, and he knows a lot about the history of Abu Dhabi, and remembers The years he lived and moved a lot between the many emirates of the country, and the neighboring countries.

Pearl trade

Al-Otaiba, who was born in 1916, in Frij Al-Dhahr, Abu Dhabi, memorized the Noble Qur’an, and learned to read and write, in his childhood at the hands of a number of great masters, began his pearl trade at the age of fourteen, with capital from his maternal grandmother, safe Bint Abdullah Al-Muhairi, who gave him 40 pounds of gold to start his trade, and his family was one of the large families in the region that had many boats used for trade and to bring goods from neighboring countries, and also to dive in search of pearls, and Al-Otaiba often made trips to places of diving, especially on the island Delma, to buy pearls from divers, prepare them, and sell them, as he continued to carry out this activity until the pearling industry was stagnant in the late thirties and the beginning of World War II, to go to the sugar trade.

With the end of World War II, he turned to the trade of gold and other goods between India and Dubai, and in the fifties he turned to the trade of cars and used equipment between Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Bahrain, as well as importing fodder from India.

various works

Al-Otaiba began his activity in the field of business and investment, with Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, assuming the reins of government in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in 1966, where he worked as an agent for the Belgian “Six Construct” company, which in 1967 took the contract to establish the Corniche project in Abu Dhabi. As well as the first port of Abu Dhabi, and he became an agent for the Canadian company Cancellet that designed the historic Al Maqtaa Bridge, and its commercial activity during this period witnessed a kind of diversity.

Al-Otaiba’s focus was on the automotive field, as he was an agent for the most important American, English and Japanese cars. These agencies have now moved to many private companies and groups in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Today, Al-Otaiba’s work continues in many areas, foremost among which is real estate, which is managed through the Hasabi Real Estate Corporation, which manages many real estate and hotels inside and outside the country.

Abu Dhabi Chamber

Al-Otaiba was one of the founders of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 1969, where he first held the position of Vice President of the Chamber until 1977, then he held the position of President of the Chamber from 1977 until 1991, and he had a prominent role in establishing and consolidating economic relations with many countries. It was led by China, where he headed the first official Emirati economic delegation to China in 1978, and took great interest in establishing relations with China due to its importance. Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him, ordered the opening of a commercial office between Abu Dhabi and China, and that was the nucleus of the Emirati-Chinese relations, and he also established the first office for a company. An Emirati woman in Shenzhen in China to import Chinese goods to the UAE, and he also helped establish the first embassy of Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi in 1974.

Al-Otaiba used to travel a lot to explore opportunities to consolidate the UAE’s commercial and investment relations with many countries of the world with the beginning of the establishment of the United Arab Emirates, and to strengthen relations with businessmen, investors, and trade and industry officials in those countries, as he had a message and was well aware of what he was doing to encourage businessmen. To come to the Emirates and open the way for them to go to various parts of the world, and to obtain good investment opportunities to carry out important economic projects. He was also the Vice President of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, which was established in 1985.

Al-Otaiba often remembers, during his tenure as President of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, the positions of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in the stages of founding and laying the first building block for the state’s economy, and Sheikh Zayed’s call for major financial, economics and businessmen to work, build, develop and diversify sources of income. And his constant affirmation of the need to pay attention to building human cadres, and that oil is not permanent, which is what appears today from the assumption of national cadres to many important sites in all aspects of life.

Humanitarian actions

Otaiba has a lot of humanitarian work, inside and outside the Emirates, including Malaysia and the coast of Iran, and in India he undertook charitable projects, such as building mosques, schools, and clinics, and providing aid to Muslims in India, especially in the “Kerala” region, where he continued to visit the region every year. To inspect his charitable projects, support them and provide assistance to those in charge and beneficiaries of them.

Al-Otaiba is keen to provide assistance to everyone who needs assistance without racial, religious or national discrimination, following the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in adopting the approach of tolerance and working to consolidate it in word and deed.

Hobbies

Al-Otaiba is a Nabati poet, son of a poet, and the grandson of a poet, who is distinguished by the sincerity of his speech, and the daring to present his point of view. He has many poems that include all aspects of life, as well as poems that narrate many of his various personal and professional life experiences and his many travels to many countries of the world.

Although the man is more than 100 years old, he used to walk long distances every morning.