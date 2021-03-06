Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Engineer Saeed Al Mansoori, head of the application development and analysis department at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, revealed that the center is currently working on several projects, including the inventory and study of solar panels in buildings, in addition to extracting environmental variables in the region through comparison, as well as the oil spill extraction project. For oil tankers. He said in an interview with “Al-Ittihad”: The team, which includes 5 researchers, is working to integrate the strategy of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center between the use of remote sensing capabilities with high accuracy, with analytical systems supported by artificial intelligence, in addition to developing smart systems and applications of innovative software and solutions, stressing The center presented 25 studies last year on disaster and crisis management around the world, including the port explosion in Beirut and the floods of Japan, India and the Philippines, which contributed to clarifying the extent of the damage.

Saeed Al Mansouri

He added: The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center has contributed to the identification of more than 45,000 palm trees from separate areas in Al Ain, using remote sensing and artificial intelligence technology, in order to obtain innovative solutions, save time and costs, and enhance the spirit of cooperation between government institutions in the country.

And he continued: The city of Al Ain will now be completely covered and the number of palm trees counted, through the development of artificial intelligence technology at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, to analyze the images that were provided with it from the Al Ain municipality with an accuracy of 10 centimeters per pixel. By employing local technology and experts from the center’s analysis and application development department, it helped to analyze more than 45,000 palm trees in less than a week, with a high accuracy of 98.7%, indicating that the center provides partners and dealers with an indexed archive of high-quality satellite images. He explained that this archive provides easy and fast access to detailed and high-quality satellite images in terms of quality, clarity and accuracy, in order to meet the needs of customers’ activities and projects. He added: After studying and determining the needs of each customer, a team of specialists at the center will create its own account, which enables it to access all archived satellite images.

Satellite photos

Al-Mansoori stated: that the satellite images are a set of satellite images taken for a specific area over a period of several days or months, which are then collected in the form of a unified set of data. This group includes two pictures of Dubai that are distributed twice a year, in addition to an annual image that covers the entire area of ​​the United Arab Emirates. These images are used to study and monitor mega projects under construction in the UAE and Dubai, as well as the issuance of statistical reports by government agencies and institutions.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center is also committed to the goals of protecting the environment and preserving the planet. The center provides environmental satellite imagery services for governments and international institutions specialized in studying the Earth’s environment, including monitoring water quality, levels of coastal pollution, sea pollution, and the harmful “red tide” phenomenon, In addition, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center assists in the fields of sustainable urban planning, monitoring environmental changes, as well as predicting natural weather phenomena such as sandstorms, dense fog and low clouds.

Disaster management

Al-Mansoori explained that the center provides international governmental organizations with high-resolution images, in order to support their efforts to address crises and manage global disasters, and the satellite images of the center provide high-value information, which includes assessing the damage caused by disasters, in addition to helping organizations find solutions to mitigate From the effects of floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters, Khalifa Sat is one of the most advanced monitoring and remote sensing satellites in the world. These images help governments and private sector organizations from around the world in monitoring environmental changes, in addition to their role in disaster relief efforts. Environmental and other services are very important.

Al Mansoori said: A scientific platform has been launched that provides a number of analytical studies on natural and human phenomena, and the extent of their impact on the environment resources in the UAE, explaining that the platform is the first of its kind in the region that focuses on studying the environment in depth, based on remote sensing systems and image processing. And geographic information systems and artificial intelligence.

The scientific platform

Al-Mansouri added: This platform serves as a basic base in which any new study is included, with the aim of enabling the beneficiaries and the scientific community in general to benefit from the scientific studies and research presented by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center. The scientific platform contains a package of analytical and research studies that will be provided periodically to government agencies, and it is concerned with studying various environmental aspects, such as monitoring natural phenomena and the extent of their impact on environmental resources, such as water, air quality and vegetation cover, following up on the changes that occur on the country’s coasts, and studying the phenomena that occur. It has repercussions on marine life such as the phenomenon of red tides and others. In this regard, 30 analytical studies have been completed, serving 15 entities.