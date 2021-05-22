Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Fujairah, and with the support of the Youth Welfare Fund in the Fujairah Government, Emirati adventurer Saeed Al Maamari was able to complete the climbing trip to the highest peak in Armenia at Mount Aragats, which belongs to the Argatsun district.

The journey of climbing Emirati adventurer Saeed Al Maamari comes within the “Peace Summit” initiative, which aims to reach the highest summits of the world in order to spread a message of love, peace and tolerance and raise the flag of the United Arab Emirates as a country that spreads peace everywhere.

Al-Ma’amari’s journey to the summit of Mount Aragats at an altitude of 4,092 meters took about 14 hours, between climbing and descending safely, as he was honored by the Armenian Union for long-distance walking and mountaineering.

On this occasion, Saeed Al Maamari thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, for his constant support for sports and athletes, stressing the continued achievement of achievements in the field of mountaineering and reaching the level of confidence of His Highness and his wise guidance.

Al-Maamari added: I was determined to implement the “Peace Summit” initiative to spread peace from the country of peace, the United Arab Emirates, although the task of climbing mountains is a challenge by exerting a lot of physical and mental effort, in addition to facing the environmental symptoms that delay time, but every time I was Climbing, I saw myself at the top of the peaks to spread the peace initiative and raise the name of my beloved country. Thank God, today I have reached 63 global summits, and I look forward to more coming summits to spread the goal of the initiative globally.





