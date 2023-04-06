Riyadh (WAM)

Dr. Saeed Musabah Al-Kaabi, President of the Bow and Arrow Federation, won the position of Vice President of the West Asian Federation, during the meeting of the founding general assembly of the West Asian Bow and Arrow Federation, which was held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in the presence of 10 out of 11 countries.

The position represents the culmination of the confidence of the continental and international federations in the distinguished professional competence of Emiratis.

Al-Kaabi headed the state delegation participating in the founding meeting of the Federation, which included Adel Al Hammadi, a member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the National Teams Committee, who won the position of Chairman of the Media Committee of the West Asian Bow and Arrow Federation.

Al-Kaabi thanked and appreciated the wise leadership for its support, interest and care for sports and athletes, which contributed to enabling its cadres to play their role in achieving sustainable visions of development and advancing the administrative aspects, leading to achieving various achievements in various fields.

He added: Our dear country has a prestigious position in various fields, and it has distinguished administrative competencies that have influenced and enriched the work in many sports federations and various organizations at the regional, continental and global levels, according to best practices, and this precious confidence in the people of the Emirates reflects their professional excellence and their capabilities to achieve development.

Al-Kaabi pointed out the importance of adopting the best initiatives in the West Asian Bow and Arrow Federation, achieving sustainable development and foreseeing the future, to establish supportive frameworks for capacity building, work to strengthen the work system, and support channels of communication with continental and international federations, to raise the profile of this sport and support it with the enablers that pave the way for it. To fulfill Olympic aspirations.

It is noteworthy that the General Assembly of the Arab Bow and Arrow Federation, which was held last March, witnessed Hamid Al-Mushrekh, Secretary-General of the Emirates Bow and Arrow Federation, winning the position of Vice President of the Arab Federation, on the sidelines of the Arab and international championships in the Iraqi province of Sulaymaniyah.