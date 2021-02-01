The Director of the Center for Future Studies at the University of Dubai and the Associate Lecturer at the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, Dr. Saeed Al Dhaheri, gave a lecture at Oxford University on the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031: How the UAE can be at the forefront of the global race in artificial intelligence .

And he mentioned that the University of Oxford hosting him by giving a lecture in front of an elite specialized in this field at an ancient university that is considered the best in the world, confirming what the Emirati competencies have reached in global leadership.

He pointed out that what the people of the Emirates achieve in all fields came thanks to the great support of the leadership of the state, headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and his His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

He added that this achievement would not have been achieved without the belief of the leadership in the UAE in the potential of its youth and its investment in building the Emirati person and empowering him with science and knowledge in various disciplines.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

