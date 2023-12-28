The city of Hatta opens its arms with warmth to every visitor who steps on its land, captivating them with the embrace of the picturesque nature that abounds with towering mountains and charming valleys, which add a special attraction that makes it unique from other regions. It is not only a place, but an enchanting experience that exudes the fragrance of nature and the welcome of its people.

Emirates Today met with one of the notables of the city of Hatta, the father Saeed Muhammad Salem bin Salmeen Al-Badwawi, 71 years old, who was born in the city of Hatta, and lived a simple life among his family members and neighbors, and gained a rich experience through its mountainous and rural nature, where the children of Hatta has a strong connection with the history and heritage of the city, which enhances the community spirit, gives Hatta a unique authenticity combined with a modern spirit, and gives it a unique identity and sustainable appeal.

Al-Badwawi recalled the past, saying: “I am from the Al-Badwawi tribe, which settled in Hatta since a very ancient time. Previously, the houses consisted of tents and thrones made of palm leaves and sidr and sammar branches. Despite the limited space, it was sufficient to host a large number of residents, which… It contributed to the formation of a unique pattern of social cohesion, and contributed to learning all the arts of life.”

Al-Badwawi spoke about the clear impact on the people of Hatta in their connection to heritage and pride in it, saying: “Our fathers taught us what it means to be sons of this city whose name is authenticity, where farmers inherited from their fathers the love of plowing this land, the continuity of work in its cultivation, and the herding of camels and sheep. And the art of raising bees and extracting honey from them, while preserving its sustainability, just as our ancestors preserved the identity of the city by transmitting these values ​​and traditions to their children.”

He continued, “Young people in Hatta and children preserve the legacy of their ancestors in their hearts, and embody it in their works and projects, which revolve mainly around the authentic and heritage image of the region, where pride in heritage forms an essential part of their identity, and reflects serious adherence to the values ​​and traditions that made Hatta a unique and special place.”

Al-Badwawi added that the wise leadership in the Emirate of Dubai has contributed significantly to raising the level of the city of Hatta, and placing it among the ranks of distinguished tourist cities, to which tourists, citizens and residents alike go. He pointed out that the successive successes of the festivals organized in the city have contributed to making it a tourist destination. It is a destination that everyone flocks to, as this wonderful development witnessed by Hatta reflects a positive interaction with the wise vision of the leadership, and makes it a prominent landmark in the map of tourist attractions in the Emirates.

Al-Badwawi stressed that the people of Hatta gladly open their doors to visitors to their city, receive them warmly, and perform their duty of hospitality in a way that reflects the heritage of hospitality that they inherited from their ancestors. They consider the people of the city to be hospitable, and they have passed this trait on through the generations, which makes visiting Hatta an unforgettable experience, characterized by… Welcome and harmony.

