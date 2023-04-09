Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Saaed Association for Traffic Accidents Reduction organized its charity ceremony, the Annual Ramadan Forum, on the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, in the presence of Brigadier General Eng.

Brigadier General Engineer Hussein Al-Harthy affirmed that the approach of benevolence and giving is well-established in the UAE, with the vision of its wise leadership, and the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul in peace,” the founder and builder of the state.

He pointed out that the mission of the Saaed Association to reduce traffic accidents is not limited only to traffic awareness, but extends to supporting humanitarian and community activities, with the help of strategic partners, led by the Ministry of Interior and its continuous support.

He said: “We are keen on this day associated with the founding leader, may God rest his soul, to organize this annual event with the partners, translating and strengthening the efforts of charity and humanity, and to achieve the strategic goals for which the Saaed Association was established, this institution that seeks to support the efforts of government agencies in promoting safety. Traffic and road security through the continuous awareness efforts of the UAE community in all its categories.

He added: We are working with partners to strengthen the traffic safety system through continuous and diverse educational initiatives, and to develop partnership with civil society organizations in order to achieve this.

Dr. Jamal Al-Amiri, CEO of the Saaed Association for Traffic Accidents Reduction, delivered a speech at the forum, in which he emphasized the association’s keenness to strengthen partnerships in order to enhance traffic safety efforts and improve safety and prevention levels on the roads.

He thanked and appreciated the strategic partners and supporters of the association and its awareness projects for their efforts and appreciation for their continuous support.

Jasper Basi, Chairwoman of the Carvière Automotive Group, also spoke in the partners’ speech, stressing everyone’s keenness on the importance of complementary work to support the efforts of traffic safety authorities.

The partners and sponsors of the Saaed Association for the Reduction of Traffic Accidents were also honored for their outstanding contributions in supporting the projects and initiatives of the Association.

A number of families and children were also honored in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, in the presence of Salem Al Suwaidi from the authority, and Al Noor Center for People of Determination, on the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Work Day.

Poet Misfer Fahd Al-Harthy presented a patriotic poem on Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work, which included the values ​​of giving, humanity and community cohesion through the biography of the late great, may God rest his soul.

On the sidelines of the annual Ramadan forum organized by the Saaed Association to reduce traffic accidents, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the association and the “Carvier Cars” group related to supporting awareness and traffic safety efforts.