“The Game Production program provides multidisciplinary skills through a learning path and teaching approach that combines theory and practical experience,” says the Institute. “Students develop theoretical knowledge along with the practical skills needed to transform their creativity into interactive multimedia content in the field of gaming and gamification.”

SAE Institute announced the departure in October 2024 of the First Level Academic Diploma Course in Video Game Production and Interactive Media (accreditation request submitted in February 2024), which will allow students to acquire multidisciplinary skills in the field of video game development.

Course details

The course will take place at the Milan campus of SAE Institute, located in the eastern part of the city, in the Lambrate area. It will start in October and will last three years, divided into six six-month cycles.. Students will be awarded 180 CFA (academic training credits) and will open the doors to various careers: game designer, gamification specialist, interaction & gameplay designer, UI designer, technical artist, level designer, game developer and concept artist.

Two students from the SAE Institute

The course, in the process of being accredited by the Ministry of Education, University and Researchis also designed for those who are approaching the study of video games for the first time, and aims to create concrete projects that can be used for work, carried out with the support of teachers and tutors.

To receive more information about the course, visit This Page or write to the address [email protected]

The training objectives aim to provide students with the skills that lead from the concept to the launch of a video game on the market, passing through the design and development phases. The course approach will be essentially practical, so that students can identify their personal style and produce a showreelto be used to present themselves within the video game industry. To complete the course of study there will also be direct comparisons with the professional world, as well as project activities and curricular internships abroad thanks to the Erasmus + program.

All students who successfully complete their school career will join the SAE Alumni Associationa global community that celebrates the achievements of talented creative professionals.

Let’s look at the study plan in detail:

One of the computers at the SAE Institute

1st year Phenomenology of Interactive Media Psychosociology of cultural consumption Digital technologies and applications Interactive Systems Concept Planning English Creative writing Archetypes of the imaginary Multimedia Dramaturgy Digital modeling techniques – 3D computer

2nd year Fundamentals of Computer Science for Game Engines 1 Interaction Design 1 Computer games Sound design for video games Elective teaching Cultural Marketing Fundamentals Law, legislation and economics of entertainment Phenomenology of video game media Fundamentals of Computer Science for Game Engine 2 Video Game Techniques and Methodologies

3rd year Information for art: means and methods Virtual realities and paradigms of complexity Sociology of new media Multimedia design Interaction Design 2 Designing professionalism Elective teaching Mass media theory and method Digital Cultures Internships, placements, extracurricular projects Final test



The Institute specifies that the Attendance is intensive from Monday to Saturday, in extended time slots. The entry requirements are: minimum age of 18, secondary school diploma or equivalent, knowledge of the Italian language at a minimum level B2 (for international students). Furthermore, admission is subject to an aptitude interview and any additional checks on previous experience.

To receive more information about the course, visit This Page or write to the address [email protected].