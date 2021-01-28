Sadyr Japarov officially took office as President of Kyrgyzstan, the inauguration ceremony is taking place in Bishkek on Thursday, January 28.

The ceremony was broadcast on state TV channels and on a large screen on the central square of the Kyrgyz capital Ala-Too.

“In taking office as President of Kyrgyzstan, I swear to serve the people of the country,” Japarov said the words of the presidential oath.

The head of the country’s Central Election Commission, Nurzhan Shildabekova, presented the new president with distinctive signs – a badge, a standard and a certificate of the head of state.

The inauguration of the head of state is being held for the first time in the building of the State Philharmonic, in previous years it was held either in the Ala-Archa residence located on the southern outskirts of the capital, or in the building of the presidential administration.

As explained in the organizing committee, this is due to the “convenience of citizens”, since about 80% of the guests are “ordinary people” who find it easier to get to the Philharmonic, reports TASS.

Former presidents were invited to the ceremony, including Roza Otunbayeva and Sooronbai Jeenbekov, speakers of parliament, presidential candidates who took part in the 2021 elections, parliamentary deputies, heads of ministries and diplomats accredited in the republic, as well as CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

In total, more than 1,000 guests were invited to the inauguration ceremony, all of them had previously passed PCR tests for coronavirus. Sputnik…

The Kyrgyz authorities declined invitations to the inauguration of foreign leaders and representatives of the media this year.

Zhaparov came to power in the country in 2020 after protests against the results of parliamentary elections in October and subsequent riots. To participate in the presidential elections, on November 14, he resigned as acting head of state and suspended his duties as prime minister.

The presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan and a referendum to determine the form of government in the republic were held on January 10.

On January 16, the country’s Central Election Commission announced that, as a result of manual counting of 100% of ballots, Japarov won 79.23% of the vote and won the early presidential elections. Four days later, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan officially recognized Japarov as the winner of the early presidential elections.

On January 21, he officially resigned as prime minister of the republic. In this post, he was replaced by First Deputy Prime Minister Artem Novikov.