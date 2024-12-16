He Sports Activities Service of the University of Seville continues his activity during the christmas holidays with a slight modification of your schedulesso that users can continue enjoying their favorite activities.

The University Sports Complex The Bermejaleswill open its doors during the Christmas period the days December 23, 26, 27 and 28, and from January 2 to 4allowing athletes to maintain their training routine. Except for December 24, 25, 29, 30 and 31, as well as January 1, when the facilities will remain closed for the festivities. The Sports Educational Center Pyrotechnics will do it the days December 23, 26 and 27, and January 3, also at their usual hours.

Furthermore, during the Christmas holidays, small SADUS subscribers they will be able enjoy the Children’s Pass and free access classes from 4:30 p.m., on the days that the sports facilities remain open. Likewise, those minors who have directed courses, from 3 to 13 years old, may attend at their corresponding time. In any case, the schedule will be restored to normal as of January 7, at both locations.

The CDU Los Bermejales, headquarters of the Andalusian Master Championship 35

The set of field hockey from the University of Seville for Master 35 played last weekend a new day of the regional championship in the CDU Los Bermejales. This championship, developed in conjunction with the Spanish Hockey Federationlived his third day in two different venues in the Andalusian community: the CDU Los Bermejales and the Pablo Negre Sports Center, in the province of Cádiz.









The Sevillian team, which opened the day at home starting at 11:15 a.m., beat CH Alcalá with a score of four goals to zerothus inaugurating his record of victories. The Jaenenses, who arrived in better shape than the Sevillians, with two victories in two matches played, could not do anything against the offensive recital shown by the local team.

At 12:45 p.m., the other match that took place in the Sevillian town took place, between the Chiclana Hockey Club and the CHP Benalmádena, which ended with a 3-3 draw.