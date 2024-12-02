With the approaching arrival of the Christmas, he SADUS celebrates on Thursday, December 19, together with its users and some external entities, one of its most popular events that will close this year 2024: the “Navisadus”. During this special day, which will take place between 10:00 and 20:00, all attendees will enjoy activities for all ages, to make this event an unforgettable moment.

If you like creativity and interpretation, you can collaborate in the voice-overs of Christmas and sports stories that the SADUS events area is collecting. On the other hand, if challenges and challenges are your thing, you can test yourself with a multitude of games prepared in their facilities. A live Christmas concert will also be scheduled.

As the star activity, the afternoon session will be dedicated especially to minors, where they can enjoy story-telling, snacks and of course, the Royal Postman and his special entourage.

Alejandro Frías Jaén, example of effort and perseverance to reach the top

Current champion of Andalusia and a tireless worker in the fight to achieve his dreams, these are some of the characteristics that best define Alejandro Frías Jaén, or Alex Friasas he likes to be called. This young Psychology student at the University of Seville is, neither more nor less, a winner of the Andalusian Futsal Championship adapted for people with visual disabilities, in the B2/B3 category, and from SADUS, they have had the pleasure to speak with him to learn more about the ins and outs of this sport.









A journalist at heart, as if he had been in front of a microphone all his life, Álex has spoken about his visual pathology, known as: cone dystrophy. This pathology is characterized by the reduction in the number of cones and rods that a person must have, which makes visual acuity very difficult, as well as filtering light into the eye without discomfort or even distinguishing colors well. “At a degenerative level, it is not a disease that we say will lead to total blindness.”

His passion for football since he was very young

Álex Frías is more than a number on a shirt. He is a tireless dreamer who has turned his passion for football into a way of life. Since he was a child, the ball was his inseparable companion, his refuge and his greatest joy. “I have always loved football, it has always been my passion,” confessed Álex, remembering his first steps in this sport. However, his visual disability posed a challenge that, far from discouraging him, drove him to seek new goals.

“Although I adapted well when I played with sighted people, I also looked a little bit to see if there was some kind of league,” commented Álex, who always felt the need to share his passion with others who were in the same situation. The field became his canvas, where each precise pass and each goal scored were brushstrokes that gave shape to his dream. With each match, Álex not only celebrated a sporting triumph, but also a personal victory.

Regarding his sport, Alejandro spoke about the particularities of it and how it adapts in reference to normative football; to which he responded that, in his category, B2/B3, the participants have visual remains and to help the footballers contrast is used, specifically the color of the court with the ball. He also stressed the importance of good communication with the goalkeepers, who are sighted, although as a rule different from normative football, they cannot leave the area.

A victory and an illusion

The victory in the Andalusian championship was a milestone in his career, something that is still not fully believed. “This year has happened and let’s say that I have no ceiling,” he stated with determination, after ending the reign of the province of Malaga in this Championship at the regional level. “If there is one thing that characterizes this team, it is the effort they make,” he stated proudly when talking about his teammates. “In the end, when we go out on the track we always try to win.”

Today, he looks to the future with optimism and ambition. His dream of wearing the national team shirt is closer than ever. “I would love to go to the Spanish team one day,” he confessed with a smile. But beyond individual achievements, his greatest wish is that adapted football continues to grow and that more and more people have the opportunity to enjoy this sport. “I believe that it is the first fundamental mission for it to be developed and promoted in conditions,” he stated with conviction. With his charisma and talent, Alejandro is a perfect ambassador for this cause.

Álex Frías is an example of improvement, perseverance and passion. His story inspires us all to pursue our dreams, no matter the obstacles we encounter along the way. Because as he himself says, “with commitment and perseverance you can achieve everything.”

New week of sports competitions for the University of Seville

A new week of competitions begins at the University of Seville, on a day marked by the December long weekend in which matches will continue to take place at the SADUS sports facilities.

The University Championship continues its course with the modalities of tennis and paddle tennis, closing a new day of group phase for racquet sports. Added to these are other team sports such as men’s and women’s basketball, handball (mixed) or soccer, which only has teams registered in the men’s category.

In addition to the University Championships, this week the Internal Futsal League will begin, in which it is undoubtedly one of the sports sections with the greatest participation success. The Internal 11-a-side Football League, which began in mid-November, also continues with the matches that resolve the first phase of competition.

The competitions will take place almost entirely in the facilities of the Los Bermejales University Sports Complex, with the exception of some indoor soccer matches that will be played at the Pirotecnia Sports Educational Center.

You can consult all the sports programming on the SADUS website.

