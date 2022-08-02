Huda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, protesters loyal to the “Sadr movement” evacuated the Iraqi parliament building in the Green Zone in Baghdad, and continued to sit in the vicinity of the building they had been inside for 4 days, while calls for dialogue continued to resolve the crisis. According to the statement issued by the minister of the leader of the “Sadr movement”, Saleh Muhammad al-Iraqi, Muqtada al-Sadr called for the evacuation of the parliament building and the shift of the sit-in in and around the parliament.

The European Union mission to Iraq called on the political forces to resolve issues through constructive political dialogue within the constitutional framework.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, also urged all parties to overcome their differences and form an effective national government through dialogue.

In turn, the US embassy in Baghdad called on the political parties to adhere to restraint, avoid violence and resolve their political differences through a peaceful process in accordance with the Iraqi constitution.

Political experts and analysts confirmed to Al-Ittihad that Iraq is at a crossroads between restructuring the political system and a road map or slipping into chaos, noting that the two sides of the crisis have gone to the point of no return, amid calls to sit at the dialogue table and work for the stability of Iraq.

Professor of political science at the University of Baghdad and head of the “Center for Political Thinking” Dr. Ihsan Al-Shammari confirmed that the two sides of the crisis in Iraq went to the point of no return and followed the “politics of the abyss,” noting that it is not possible to continue with the scenario of confrontation between the two parties, given that there are controls that prevent the two sides of the crisis. of adopting this option.

He added to Al-Ittihad: “I think that the escalation of the crisis to this level and the waving of arms indicate that Iraq will move to a new stage, either there will be a restructuring of the political system and the drawing of a road map, or the issue will go towards chaos.”

In turn, Mazen Sahib Al-Shammari, Vice President of the Solutions Center for Future Studies, indicated that the future expectations of Iraq are limited to two parallel lines. The first is the continuation of the escalation in the sit-ins that may come out of the scope of the specified site to include the rest of the provinces, especially the southern provinces. Al-Shammari added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that “the other line is to renew the call for dialogue, and this requires the presence of either a local or an international guarantor.”

Dr. Fadel Al-Badrani, professor of political media at the Iraqi University, said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that “frictions may occur between the two parties to a limited extent, but the clash is excluded. ».