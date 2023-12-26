This Tuesday, December 26, Colombian sports learned the unfortunate news of the death of Manolo Barriosone of the first climbers in the country to conquer the summit of Mt. Everest.

Barios' death was confirmed by his relatives, who did not provide any further information about what happened.

Manolo Barrios died at the age of 67 and in 1997 he was part of the group of Colombians who managed to reach the top of Everest, the most emblematic mountain in the world.

“After 57 days of extreme adventure and risk, Manuel Arturo Barrios, Fernando González-Rubio, Juan Pablo Ruiz and Marcelo Arbeláezachieved the dream of their lives and demonstrated, to an entire country, that discipline and perseverance are reasons to rise to the highest peak on the planet,” was known in the statement on that occasion.

Colombian mountaineering is in mourning. Today the death of Manolo Barrios from Tolima, the first Colombian to climb to more than 8,000 meters, recognized for climbing Everest and completing the 7 summits, was reported. The hero of a generation is gone, a legend is born. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ovf0YIExO9 — Gonzo 🌌 (@RodriguezYate) December 26, 2023

And he added: “On May 21, Manuel Barrios and Fernando González left camp 3 heading to the summit, which they were able to reach the next day, after 11 hours of night climbing. It took them ten and a half hours to return, healthy and saved.”

Barrios also accepted the challenge called 'Seven Summits', which began in 2001 and ended in 2016, when he crowned Mount Carstensz, on the island of New Guinea.

He had the opportunity to climb Aconcagua, the mountain range White in Peruthe mountain Cotopaxi, Mount Mckinley and Mount Rainer in 1996.

Likewise, he integrated expeditions to the Himalayas; to Mount Broad Peak, Manaslú and Mount Monte Cho-Oyu.

