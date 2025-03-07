



The term sadism has been the subject of debate in psychology, criminology and popular culture. Its origin dates back to the 18th century, when the Marquis de Sade described in his novels the search for pleasure through the suffering of others. However, in the psychological field, sadism covers a spectrum that goes from consensual sexual behaviors to personality disorders and acts of extreme violence.

This article explores the concept of sadism, its types, its implications in mental health and the difference between agreed practices and pathologies.

What is sadism?

Sadism is defined as obtaining pleasure – whether emotional, psychological or sexual – by inflicting pain, humiliation or suffering to another person. This trend can manifest at different levels and contexts:

1. Sexual Sadism: related to excitation derived from causing pain or domination in an intimate context.









2. Psychological sadism: It is characterized by the satisfaction obtained by manipulating, humiliating or exercising power over others.

3. Criminal or pathological sadism: It occurs in people who enjoy inflicting serious damage to others, without their consent, and may be linked to personality disorders or criminal behaviors.

Not all manifestations of sadism are problematic. In many cases, people who experience sadistic trends channel them in agreed practices, such as BDSM dynamics (Bondage, discipline, domination, submission, sadism and masochism). However, when sadism implies unseee damage or a pattern of destructive behavior, it can be considered a disorder.

Sadism in clinical psychology

The diagnostic and statistical manual of mental disorders (DSM-5) includes sexual sadism disorder, which is diagnosed when:

• The person experiences recurring excitement by causing physical or psychological suffering to another person.

• These fantasies or impulses cause significant anguish or negatively affect the life of the individual.

• Pain or humiliation are imposed without the consent of the other person.

On the other hand, sadistic personality disorder was proposed in previous editions of the DSM, but was eliminated due to lack of consensus. However, in modern psychology, sadism is still studied as a personality trait that can be present in people with antisocial or psychopathic trends.

Sadism and crime

In the most extreme cases, sadism is associated with violence and crime. Some criminals present an excessive aggression pattern, where the act of hurting others is an end in itself, beyond obtaining a material or strategic benefit.

Studies in Criminology have found that many sadistic aggressors show a lack of extreme empathy and enjoy the suffering of their victims. This type of sadism has been identified in certain serial killers, torturers and war criminals.

Sadism in society and culture

The concept of sadism has transcended psychology and is part of the collective imaginary. From literature and cinema to video games, sadism is a recurring element in popular culture.

On the other hand, there are ethical debates about the presence of sadism in everyday life. Some forms of harassment, bullying or abuse of power may have sadistic roots, although in less intensity than in clinical cases.

Sadism and consent: the case of BDSM

Unlike pathological sadism, within the BDSM community, pain and domination are practiced in a consensual manner and with established rules. In this context, sadism becomes a power game based on mutual trust and respect.

BDSM dynamics follow principles such as:

• Consent: All parties agree on practices and can stop them at any time.

• Security: Warning limits and signals are established to avoid real damage.

• Mutual pleasure: Although a part assumes the dominant role, both people enjoy the experience.

This type of agreed Sadism has been studied in psychology and is not considered a disorder when it does not cause damage or interferes with the daily life of people.

Sadism is a complex phenomenon that can manifest itself in different areas, from intimacy to crime. While in its consensual version it is part of the diversity of human behavior, in its pathological forms it can be dangerous and require psychological intervention.

The challenge of psychology is to differentiate between a harmless preference and destructive behavior, promoting an understanding based on ethics, consent and mental health.