Almería’s puncture yesterday against Alcorcón (0-0) left the sequel to Umar Sadiq’s yellow card, who in the last stages of the match showed his dissatisfaction with the referee’s performance, protesting the same after the VAR annulled a goal by Juan Villar for a millimeter offside and that De la Fuente Ramos did not indicate a possible maximum penalty on the African. His discontent was such that he did not shake hands with the young Castilian-Leonese collegiate on the green at the end. The yellow one is his sixth of the season and so he will have to complete a cycle (the fifth he did not count as he was a double yellow) next Sunday (2:00 p.m.) in Ponferrada.

Gomes’ plan was for the Nigerian to force the same in El Bierzo to be clean before leaving with his team. The matches will be of maximum demand for the Nigerian team, as they play their way to the African Cup of Nations. Gernot Rohr called him up for the two commitments that the Nigerian team has this month, so Sadiq will debut with the absolute of his country.

The Eagles will pay a visit to Benin on March 27 and three days later they will receive Lesotho, both qualifying games for the African Cup of Nations, with the Nigerians and Beninese playing for Group L places, with a point of advantage for the first ones. Thus, the top scorer from Almería (fourteen goals in the league and two in the Cup) will be lost, in addition to the duel in El Bierzo the commitments on Saturday 27 (6:15 p.m.) against Leganés at the Mediterranean Games Stadium and on Tuesday 30 (7:30 p.m.) In Malaga.

What’s more, Unless José Gomes forces him, he will not be in the home match against Rayo Vallecano. on Friday, April 2 (9:00 p.m.), because just 72 hours before he will play a match at 4,291 kilometers. His replacement will be Juan Villar, in good shape after his gray start to the course, positive for coronavirus included. With the compressed calendar again Schettine, relegated to a third plane for the moment, will also have its leading role.