Sadiq Khan of the opposition British Labor Party was reelected as mayor of London on Saturday after a more tight competition than many had expected.

Britain’s BA Media reported that opinion polls had indicated that his conservative rival, Sean Bailey, would be ranked second by a large margin in the race for the post of mayor.

Khan received one million and 206 thousand and 34 votes against 977,601 votes for Bailey.

Khan was first elected as mayor in 2016 in a landslide victory that broke the conservative hold on the eight-year position of mayor.