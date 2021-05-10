We remember three years ago that heroic behavior of an illegal immigrant from Mali when he rescued a child from falling from the top of a balcony on the fourth floor of a building in Paris, followed by an official and popular honor for him in France, accompanied by the decision of French President Emmanuel Macron to settle his papers, in preparation for granting him French citizenship within Receiving him at the Elysee Palace and a decision to include him in the ranks of the French fire brigade. Yes, it is one of the stories of immigrants that a professor at the university can teach in the subject of immigration and international relations in a problem that can be formulated as follows: Are there positive changes in the West’s view of immigrants? It is a difficult problem, but the truth says that immigrants, especially illegal immigrants, who arrived in recent years to European countries, difficult times await them with their receiving countries, and precisely with the political parties that make the position on immigrants a source of votes in the elections.

As we have repeatedly said, the immigration problem is one of the intractable European problems, as the factors of sovereignty, the economy, integration, political asylum, elections, the emergence of right-wing parties, xenophobia, etc. are intertwined. And everyone who has wisdom calls for the “humanization” of the problem through some solutions that benefit everyone, such as the necessity not to make immigrants hostage to a security policy and a policy to combat Islamism that has been adopted in the Mediterranean basin, and to the necessity not to confuse immigration with terrorism, drugs and crime, thanks to the democratization of cross-border movement for the largest As many as possible, and this is a demand that the youth of the South Bank who seek to achieve freedom of movement are pressing for. This policy also calls for reforming the visa policy because the emphasis on it creates the appearance of fraud against it. Large sums are allocated to fight secret entry into the Mediterranean countries, while this problem affects only 10 per cent of illegal immigration, most of which results from extending legal entry to illegal residence.

Research indicates that the more open borders, the easier the passage of migrants, and the more closed borders become, the more smuggling and the migrants settle randomly when they lack the necessary documents as a result of the inability to leave or return later.

I say this while I see the roles that immigrants of Islamic origins can play in the Diaspora, and precisely with the story of the workers Sadiq Khan, who was able to win a second term at the helm of the British capital. Khan is the son of Pakistani immigrants, who lived a difficult life in social housing, and is fifty years old. This lawyer won London mayor for the first time in 2016 and became the first Muslim at the helm of a Western capital.

“I grew up in a social housing a working-class boy,” said Sadiq Khan, after announcing his victory. “I am the son of immigrants, but now I am the mayor of London. I am from London. The city is in my blood, but I am also an English and British man proud to represent the wonderful capital of the nation. ” Upon his candidacy, Khan pledged to “build bridges between population groups” within a few years of his leadership of the mayor of London. Observers note that among the reasons for the British vote on him was his great intelligence, being a practical man who liked coexistence among the various spectrums of British society, and was proud of his Pakistani Islamic origins, and thus he was able to make for himself the reputation of a man who believed in the lofty principles of Europe, opposing the Brexit policy that he was promoting Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was mayor before him. Moreover, “Sadiq Khan”, during his recent election campaign, adopted the slogan “Jobs, Jobs and Jobs” to revitalize the economy of a city that faced the epidemic and Brexit, which dealt a severe blow to its strong financial sector.

This man, who embodies what immigration can contribute to diaspora countries, raised a loud noise on social media and in the British and international media, in parallel with his skirmishes with US President Donald Trump, who attacked him personally. “Once, he described me as a loser,” Sadiq Khan said in an interview with Agence France-Presse a week before the election. Only one of us is a failure, he is not me. ” Happy Eid Mubarak.