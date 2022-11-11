The injury of Sadio Mane with the Bayern Munich fell very badly in the selection of Senegal, Less than two weeks before the Qatar 2022 World Cup begins.

However, in Senegal they trust that the matter is not so serious and Mané will be on the list of 26 players for the tournament.

“One thing is certain, Sadio Mané will be on the list tomorrow” Friday, a source from the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) told AFP on Thursday, questioned about the participation of the Lions star in the 2022 World Cup, despite a fibula injury.

The 2022 Silver Ball “is calm, he’s professional, he knows that injury is part of his job,” added the same source.

the selector Aliou Cisse should announce on Friday its list of players summoned for the World Cup in Qatar (November 20-December 18). Injured in the extremity of the right fibula, the 30-year-old striker fears that he will be absent.

Mané will not play on Saturday with Bayern Munich, in the last game before the World Cup, which Senegal will start on November 21 against the Netherlands, in a group that also includes the organizing country and Ecuador.

The unusual treatment proposed by an official official

The Senegalese team doctor, Manuel Afonso, was in Munich on Thursday to examine the player. However, now they would resort to other methods so that he arrives healthy at the World Cup.

“We are going to use warlocks. I don’t know if they are effective, but we are going to use them anyway. Let’s hope there is a miracle. It has to be there.” The phrase, by itself, is impressive. But even more so if you take into account its author.

Is about Fatma Samoura, none other than the Secretary General of Fifa, who, like Mané, was born in Senegal. Samoura gave that statement to Europe 1.

This is unbelievable! Fatma Samoura, Senegalese, secretary general of @fifa He said that “we will appeal to fetishists, witches or consultations, but Sadio Mane will be in the world with a “miracle”? The footballer of @FCBayern It was ruled out 2 days ago and now Cisse confirms, who will summon him? pic.twitter.com/iLbDQKQZvM — OSCAR RESTREPO (@PROFE_RESTREPO) November 10, 2022

Mané was injured in a nondescript action on Tuesday at the Allianz Arena in the victory against Werder Bremen (6-1). In a race with Werder defender Amos Pieper, after a quarter of an hour of play, the Bayern striker received a totally involuntary blow to the patella of his right knee.

Immediately, the Senegalese international felt pain, touched his knee, and lay down on the grass. After the intervention of the doctors of the Bavarian club,

Mané attempted to rejoin the game but quickly signaled to his coach Julian Nagelsmann that he could not continue. He was substituted for German international Leroy Sané in the 21st minute.

Sadio Mané’s injury was experienced in Dakar as a tragedy, with the country’s president himself, Macky Sall, intervening with a tweet: “Sadio, I wish you a speedy recovery after your injury in the Bayern-Werder Bremen match. As I told you : Sadio, heart of a lion! With all my heart with you! God bless you!”.

Current champion of Africa, after winning the title in February, Senegal has in

Mané your most important player.

