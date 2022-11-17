Sadio Mané, out of the World Cup in Qatar: hard loss for Senegal

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Sadio Mané, striker for Senegal.
The loss of the African attacker for the World Cup was confirmed.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 17, 2022, 02:41 PM
Sadio Manethe star of the Senegal national team, is declared absent for the World Cup in Qatar due to the injury he suffered a few weeks ago.
World loses a star
“Unfortunately, today’s MRI (Thursday) shows us that the evolution is not favorable as we imagined and unfortunately we decided to declare Sadio out for the World Cup,” said the team doctor, Manuel Afonso, quoted in the Senegalese Twitter account.
Touched on the right fibula with Bayern Munich, the No.10 of the ‘Lions of Teranga’ was ruled out for Senegal’s first matches in the World Cup, but they were confident that they could have it, but later it was confirmed that it was left out of the delegation.
Mane made Senegal’s 26-man squad despite picking up an injury in the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen, in which he suffered a knee tendon problem, but it has finally been verified that he will not be able to be available to coach Aliou Cisse. He is a decisive casualty for the African team.
Mane is his great figure and reference, as was demonstrated in the last continental championship, in which he led the Leones de Teranga to the title. Second in the Ballon d’Or that the Frenchman won Karim Benzemawas going to lead the team that is framed in group A together with the Netherlands, Ecuador and the hostess Qatar
SPORTS
More sports news
