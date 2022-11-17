Thursday, November 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sadio Mané, out of the World Cup in Qatar: hard loss for Senegal

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 17, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Sadio Mané

Sadio Mané, striker for Senegal.

Sadio Mané, striker for Senegal.

The loss of the African attacker for the World Cup was confirmed.

Sadio Manethe star of the Senegal national team, is declared absent for the World Cup in Qatar due to the injury he suffered a few weeks ago.

World loses a star

“Unfortunately, today’s MRI (Thursday) shows us that the evolution is not favorable as we imagined and unfortunately we decided to declare Sadio out for the World Cup,” said the team doctor, Manuel Afonso, quoted in the Senegalese Twitter account.

Touched on the right fibula with Bayern Munich, the No.10 of the ‘Lions of Teranga’ was ruled out for Senegal’s first matches in the World Cup, but they were confident that they could have it, but later it was confirmed that it was left out of the delegation.

See also  Italy, with Belgium you can only win. Bertolini: "Desire for revenge". Gama on the bench?

Mane made Senegal’s 26-man squad despite picking up an injury in the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen, in which he suffered a knee tendon problem, but it has finally been verified that he will not be able to be available to coach Aliou Cisse. He is a decisive casualty for the African team.

Mane is his great figure and reference, as was demonstrated in the last continental championship, in which he led the Leones de Teranga to the title. Second in the Ballon d’Or that the Frenchman won Karim Benzemawas going to lead the team that is framed in group A together with the Netherlands, Ecuador and the hostess Qatar

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sadio #Mané #World #Cup #Qatar #hard #loss #Senegal

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"Terrifier" arrives in Peru via streaming: where to see the origin of the film that caused vomiting?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.