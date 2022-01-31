Sadio Mane played in the match that ended with Senegal’s 3-1 victory over Equatorial Guinea, a full 90 minutes, despite the severe injury he suffered in his country’s meeting with Cape Verde.

And according to a report by the British newspaper, “Daily Mail”, Mane ignored the calls of Liverpool fans after participating in the Equatorial Guinea match, fearing that he might suffer a new injury, or worsen his health, which would threaten his participation in the upcoming English club matches.

According to the British newspaper, the meeting of Senegal and Equatorial Guinea was preceded by the spread of calls urging Mane not to participate, to think in the interest of Liverpool, and the impact of his absence on the “Reds” if his health worsened.

The Senegalese Football Association had announced that Mane is ready to play with the country’s national team against Equatorial Guinea, after he was taken to hospital for treatment after a strong collision with the Cape Verdean goalkeeper in the two teams’ match in the last 16 of the African Nations Championship.

The Senegalese team doctor said that the tests that the player underwent showed that he did not suffer from a concussion.

“All the symptoms that he felt on the pitch have disappeared. His condition requires close monitoring. The X-ray examination showed that everything is normal,” Dr. Abderrahmane Vidour added in a statement issued by the Senegalese Football Association.