Sadio Manebest African player and second in the 2022 Ballon d’Or, is on Senegal’s roster for the Qatar-2022 World Cup, announced this Friday in the capital Dakar by coach Aliou Cissé, despite his recent injury that compromises his options to play

The participation of the star striker of the ‘Leones de la Teranga’ has been in doubt since he was withdrawn, with fibula problems, in the 21st minute of the German Bundesliga match with Bayern Munich against Werder Bremen (6-1 ) on Tuesday.

Aliou Cisse He told the press that he expects an improvement in the coming weeks and was “optimistic” since the injury does not require an operation.

Sadio Mane of Senegal competes with Japanese defender Hiroki Sakai during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match.

“I have preferred to include him in the group. Sadio Mané is an important player in our cash, it is important to continue pending his injury in the hope that in two or three weeks there will be an evolution. But we are really optimistic”, he declared. “We will put all the necessary means to be able to recover Sadio Mané”, he added.

Senegal, champion of the last Africa Cup of Nations and one of the shadow candidates to shine in the Qatar World Cup, holds his breath while waiting for news on the evolution of his star’s injury.

Mané, leader of the Senegalese team on and off the pitch, has affected his right fibula, according to the diagnosis communicated by his club, and will not play the match in Gelsenkirchen against Schalke 04 on Saturday.

Concern at Bayern

The coach of Bayern MunichJulian Nagelsmann He stated adamantly that his club will not take the slightest risk with the striker.

Bayern understands that Senegal wants to see their idol on the pitch, Nagelsmann said this Friday at a press conference prior to Saturday’s Bundesliga match against Schalke 04 in Gelsenkirchen, where Mané will drop out.

But if, after a new examination in ten days, Mané “is still in pain and cannot play, then he will not be able to play, although the (Senegalese) federation would like him to play,” warned the Bavarian coach. The first estimates suggest that Mané, 30, could play again during the tournament, since Senegal enters the fray in days, on November 21, against the Netherlands, and will later face Qatar on the 25th and Ecuador on the 29th. .

Senegal Payroll

Archers: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea/ENG), Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers/ENG), Alfred Gomis (Rennes/FRA)

Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea/ENG), Youssouf Sabaly (Sevilla/ESP), Abdou Diallo (Leipzig/GER), Pape Abou Cissé (Olympiakos/GRE), Fodé Ballo (AC Milan/ITA), Ismaël Jakobs (Monaco/FRA), Formose Mendy (Amiens/FRA)

Midfielders: Moustapha Name (Paphos/CYP), Pape Gueye (Marseille/FRA), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton/ENG), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester/ENG), Mamadou Loum Ndiaye (Reading/ENG), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham/ENG) , Cheikhou Kouyaté (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano/ESP), Krepin Diatta (Monaco/FRA)

Forwards: Sadio Mané (Bayern Munich/GER), Ismaila Sarr (Watford/ENG), Bamba Dieng (Marseille/FRA), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor/TUR), Ilimane Ndiaye (Sheffield/ENG), Boulaye Dia (Salernitana/ITA), Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal/ESP)

AFP

more sports news