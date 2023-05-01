Last summer market, Sadió Mané made the decision to reject a renewal offer from Liverpool and asked to leave the club after several years at Anfield. In the end, the Premier team decided not to come to a battle with the Senegalese footballer and made a fleeting sale to Bayern Munich for a figure of around 50 million euros.
The rest is history, between injuries, game absences and indiscipline, the performance of the African with the German team has been well below expectations. There is talk of enormous regret on both sides in completing this signing, which is why there is a very real option for the footballer to leave the German club this summer, since it does not fall within Tuchel’s primary plans and he would have on his table a couple of options to return to the Premier League in the summer.
The market specialist Ekrem Konur reports that both Newcastle and Chelsea see Sadio Mané as a potential signing to recover for the following year and could offer for his transfer. Even so, both clubs would have positions in this regard, they will not pay the same figure as the German team, their price will have to be significantly below 50 million, in the same way, the player’s salary will have the same 10 million as a limit per year that he receives within Bayern, there is no option to improve in any way.
