Although the game is not officially in development, Sadie Adler would be the protagonist of Red Dead Redemption 3. At least this is what Alex McKenna, the wonderful talent behind Sadie Adler, has said, who said that when and if a third installment is made, Sadie Adler would return as the lead. Speaking to Dan Allen Gaming, McKenna said that it would be a dream if Sadie Adler returned in a hypothetical Red Dead Redemption 3 and was the protagonist.

Given the popularity of the character, stood out from a large cast of characters As one of the fan favorites, it’s safe to assume that Red Dead Redemption fans would also be pleased if it turns out to be true that Sadie Adler would be the protagonist of Red Dead Redemption 3, in the hypothetical event that it was made.

In addition to saying that it was possible to affirm that the protagonist of Red Dead Redemption 3, McKenna did not disclose whether Rockstar Games has contacted her or not for Red Dead Redemption 3. And of course, if you have, you will not have the freedom to disclose it due to a confidentiality agreement. That being said, it appears that if there is a new Red Dead Redemption game in development, John Marston is not in it, that or the development has not reached the point of skyrocketing.

Talking about a possible third game, Rob Wiethoff more or less confirmed that he has not received a call from Rockstar about a third installment. Red Dead Redemption 3 is inevitable, but it’s also likely years and years to go right now. According to various reports and rumors, Rockstar Games is hard at work on GTA 6, and according to these same reports and rumors, there are still years to go.