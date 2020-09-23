The case of the killing of two sadhus in Palghar, Maharashtra, was raised in Parliament on Tuesday. BJP MP in the Lok Sabha, Pragya Singh Thakur, demanded a probe by agencies like CBI and NIA, alleging a conspiracy behind the beating of two sadhus and their driver by a mob in Palghar in April.

Sadhvi Pragya, while raising the subject in Zero Hour, said that it should be ascertained why there was a mob in the time of Corona virus epidemic and why innocent sadhus were killed. He alleged that the CPI (M) people have dominance in the area where the said incident took place and similar incidents have been reported earlier.

CID arrested five more people for killing Sadhus in Palghar

Significantly, in the case of killing two sadhus in Palghar, Maharashtra Police had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in the past, in which Maharashtra Police opposed the demand for CBI inquiry. The police had said that along with the dismissal of the petition, the petitioner should also be fined. Police have already filed two chargesheets after CID investigation.

Explain that the incident took place on 16 April in Gadchinchale village. The two sadhus were traveling from Mumbai to Surat to attend the funeral in a car. His driver was also with him. A mob stopped them in the village and was beaten to death on suspicion of being a child thief.