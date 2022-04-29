The global sage Sadhguru, founder of the Conscious Planet movement, will visit the UAE from May 18-20, in the context of the global campaign launched by “Save Soil”, which includes a solo trip on a motorbike. From London to southern India, covering about 30,000 kilometers in 100 days in 27 countries, to highlight the ways to tackle the soil crisis, unite people from around the world to defend its safety and support leaders to establish national policies to save the soil.

Sadhguru will visit Jubail Mangroves Park, the first integrated destination that combines education, nature and entertainment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, where he will meet with high-ranking government officials, give a lecture, and participate in the cultivation of mangroves. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment will sign a cooperation agreement with the Conscious Planet movement.

He will also take a tour of the Al Ain Oasis, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage List, with 100 species of palm trees, and the Emirates Biological Farm, the largest organic farm in the UAE. local products.

The visit culminates with participation in a large-scale event in Dubai, which is expected to attract 10,000 people, including a number of VIP guests, with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of saving soil.

The event will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center on Friday, May 20 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm, and the event begins with a cultural program that includes a performance by Isha Musical Band “Sounds of Isha” performed by Isha Samskrit and the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra. After the opening speech, Sadhguru takes the stage for a dialogue with Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, followed by answering questions from the audience. Those interested in attending can register via https://savesoil.evsreg.com.

Sadhguru is one of the 50+ influential people in India, a yogi, a visionary, an active participant in major global forums dealing with issues of social and economic development, leadership and spirituality, and has launched several far-reaching projects focusing on social stimulation, education and the environment. Through what he does, he aspires to enrich the lives of millions of people around the world, providing them with the means to overcome poverty, improve their quality of life, and advance sustainable community development.

Conscious Planet seeks to raise human awareness of the importance of protecting soils and the planet, and seeks to engage 3.5 billion people on these issues, and aims to urge and support governments in proposing and formulating soil health policies, making agricultural activities more soil-friendly, halting degradation and reversing global improvement. The main recommendation of the Save the Soil movement is that governments around the world legislate policies that require that the organic content of soils be raised and maintained between 3-6% as a minimum.

Among those who have committed to supporting the human-to-soil relationship are world leaders, influencers, artists and subject experts, farmers and spiritual leaders, and officials of international NGOs.

The movement has strong relations with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organizations (FAO), the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, the United Nations World Food Program in India, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and the movement is supported by the United Nations Environment Program. and the United Nations Development Programme. For more information, please visit https://www.consciousplanet.org/ar.



