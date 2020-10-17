Isha Foundation founder Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev and Hollywood star Will Smith had a special meeting recently. Sadguru himself has shared many photos of the meeting on social media. Sadhguru also taught Will Smith to follow religion.

Sadguru appeared in different positions with Will Smith

Sadhguru has shared many pictures with Will Smith on his Twitter handle. In these pictures, he was laughing with Will Smith at times, sometimes spending a moment of relaxation and sometimes discussing an issue deeply. With these pictures, Sadhguru wrote, ‘It was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your union be strong and religion should be your guide.

Will Smith is influenced by the culture of India

Will Smith is strongly influenced by the culture of India. She took part in Haridwar’s famous Ganga Aarti last year and shared the pictures on social media. In an interview, Will Smith said that he also wants to work in Bollywood films.

Will Smith’s upcoming film

Talking about the workfront, Will Smith was last seen in the film ‘Bad Boys for Life’ released in January this year. Will Smith will now be seen playing the lead in King Richard. The film is based on American tennis coach and tennis star Williams Sister’s father Richard Williams.