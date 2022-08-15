According to figures presented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader), during the first half of the year, the country’s agri-food trade balance registered a surplus of four thousand 758 million dollarswhich is reported as the figure with the fifth largest positive balance in the last 29 years.

In this way, he pointed out that the agri-food sales abroad broke record from January to June, where 25 thousand 956 million dollars were added, in a 14.57 percent increasecompared to the 22 thousand 655 million dollars from the same period in 2021 and this represented the highest amount since 1993, according to figures from the Agrifood and Fisheries Information Service.

On the subject of agricultural and agro-industrial imports of the country, it was reported through a statement that they totaled 21 thousand 198 million dollars, in the first six months of the year. Although they registered an increase, these are still below the level of exports, with which the agri-food trade balance remains surplus as of last June.

In this way, he said, agri-food trade in Mexico with the world added 47 thousand 155 million dollars in the January-June period, where the 55 percent corresponded to the sales of the Republic with its commercial partners.

Sader pointed out that based on the figures presented by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) and the Bank of Mexico (Banxico)the agricultural and fishing balance, where it presented a positive balance of one thousand 136 million dollarswith exports for 11 thousand 671 million dollars and purchases abroad for 10 thousand 535 million dollars.

While the agro-industrial balance had a trade surplus of three thousand 622 million dollars, registering sales abroad for 14 thousand 285 million dollars and imports by 10 thousand 664 million dollars.

It was detailed that beverages, fruits and vegetables were the main export groups in January-June, concentrating the 61 percent of the totalwith 22, 20 and 19 percent participation, respectively.

In particular, he highlighted that they increased 128.52 percent foreign sales of wheat and meslin, followed by those of non-roasted and non-decaffeinated coffee, with 71.57 percent; beef, frozen, 59.81; tequila and mezcal, 48.11 percent and sugar, with 45.96 percent.

In the case of Mexican agri-food products, with the highest export value were:

Beer, with two thousand 923 million dollars;

Tequila and mezcal, with two thousand 145 million dollars

Avocado, 1,761 million dollars

Fresh tomato or refrigerator, 1,351 million dollars

Strawberry and fresh raspberry, with 1.185 million dollars

We recommend you read:

Meanwhile, in the first six months of the year, the 57 percent of imports was concentrated in four groups: cereals with 21 percent; oil seeds and fruits, 16 percent; meat, 13 percent and dairy products, eggs and honey, with 7.0 percent, pointed out Agriculture.