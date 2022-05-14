HISTORY IN THE DEBATE

May 14, 1972

Failure of agitators in high school. An attempt to bring turmoil and anarchy back to the Los Mochis High School failed when the overwhelming majority of the students turned their backs on the FEUS envoy who intended to re-heat the student body. Yesterday there was a greater number of students who attended their classes, which are already tending to normalize, since all the teachers are presenting themselves. The agitators apparently hoped that there would be more students to return to the charge and start the student anarchy.

US troops blockade Hanoi. Washington. President Richard Nixon’s order to mine North Vietnamese ports has been successfully carried out as the US government carefully monitors the Soviet Union’s response to the blockade action. Nixon’s decision to mine North Vietnamese ports and bomb routes with China was seen as the greatest threat of a confrontation between the two superpowers. The Western world reacted cautiously to the drastic measures.

Cuquita de Vargas waits for the stork. The friends of the gentle lady Cuquita Landeros de Vargas organized a baby shower for her because she was about to receive a sweet surprise from her at her home. During her affectionate celebration, she expressed her best wishes for the blessed event that is about to be recorded. She accompanied Mrs. de Vargas Lupita widow of Figueroa, Micha de Golarte, Yamila de Mexía, María de Rodríguez, Lupita de Zazueta and many more. Mrs. Rosita de Mercado was the kind hostess.

May 14, 1997

They authorize the bridge to El Maviri. The SCT authorized the Government of the State of Sinaloa so that, through Cocosin, it would take charge of the construction of the El Maviri bridge in the same terms in which the work was tendered in December 1996. The foregoing was informed by the Mayor Francisco López Brito, after receiving notification from the head of the Infrastructure and Roads Commission, Senator Emilio Goicoechea. The legislator celebrated that Governor Renato Vega had accepted the proposal to take charge of the work.

They declare children of Raúl Salinas. Mexico City Juan Manuel and Mariana Salinas Pasalagua, children of Raúl Salinas de Gortari, presented their statement before the judge in the North Prison. But the confrontation with the former escort of Raúl Salinas was deferred because he did not attend the summons. Both young people were questioned about whether they were aware that Paulina Castañón allegedly tried to offer money or threaten the bodyguard to change her statement, which they denied. The hearing was also attended by Paulina Castañón’s lawyers.

Hussein plans attack on Kurds. Cairo. A Kurdish leader has warned that Iraqi President Saddam Hussein may be preparing an attack on the Kurds, claiming they are interfering with water supplies. Jalal Talabani, leader of the Iranian-backed Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, denied that his group was reducing the flow of water from reservoirs in the north. He said that he would gladly receive international observers to check it out.