Nikolai Lukashenko, the youngest son of the President of Belarus, decided to continue his studies in Moscow. About this in his Instagram-Actor Stanislav Sadalsky wrote the account.

The artist said that he learned about this from an insider. According to him, Nikolai transferred and is already enrolled in a prestigious capital school. “Still, Moscow schools are cooler than Minsk schools!” – with this signature Sadalsky accompanied the publication.

Earlier, on August 21, the portal TUT.by. it became known that the youngest son of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Nikolai took documents from the lyceum of the Belarusian State University (BSU), where he entered the biological profile. Nikolai did not appear at the general meeting for the tenth graders who entered, and later it turned out that he left the educational institution. The reason for his action was not disclosed.

In Belarus, since the election of the president of the republic, on August 9, protest actions have continued. The protesters are dissatisfied with the official results, according to which Alexander Lukashenko won more than 80 percent of the vote.

