Sadako, the main character of the film, novel, and manga series The Ringwill have a new figure from the manufacturer Kotobukiya. The announcement took place within the framework of the Anime Expo 2024, which is from July 4 to 7, 2024.

This will belong to the Bishoujo line of this company. Unfortunately, the appearance of this figurine is not available, only the concept art on which it is based. But it has an attractive appearance.

The design of the Sadako figure of The Ring It is by artist Shunya Yamashita, who has been working with Kotobukiya for many years. He is in charge of all the illustrations that serve as the basis for the Bishoujo line.

In this drawing, the character’s face is not visible, but is covered by his long black hair. This is exactly how he appears in the film series he comes from. But there is something that can be seen.

What happens is that the illustration has a kind of reflection in the background, where one of her eyes can be seen. As for the clothing she is wearing, it is the typical white dress, and she is surrounded by video tapes.

It is precisely in this way that it can spread and reach more victims. Prior to this announcement of the figure of Sadako of The Ring There was a teaser in the form of a video showing a TV with static and a video tape.

It’s a mystery when Kotobukiya will share the prototype figure or the final model of this Sadako figure from The RingThe Twitter post only showed Yamashita’s art. However, there is a mention that this figurine with his paint job will be appearing soon.

So the wait may only be a few weeks instead of months. If you’re interested in this figure, the best thing you can do is stay tuned.

Apart from Sadako of The Ring We have more information about cinema at TierraGamer.